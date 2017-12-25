Laughing Squid

Wonderful Timelapse of the Baking and Building of an Elaborate Homemade Gingerbread House

Gingerbread House Old Mill Studio

Artist Susan Aitken created a beautifully elaborate gingerbread house from scratch; patiently designing, baking, cutting, decorating and building the home she calls the “Old Mill Studio“, inspired by the mill (Moulin) at Hameau de la Reine in Versaille. The entire process was captured in a wonderful timelapse.

The long awaited Old Mill Studio, my gingerbread house for 2017 is finally here. This year I decided to follow through with the time lapse video idea, something I have always thought would be fun.

The Moulin from the Marie Antoinette estate upon which the “Old Mill Studio” was inspired.

Moulin Ferme

via reddit

Loading...


