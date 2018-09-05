Laughing Squid

Rodeo Announcer Rides Around His Northern New Jersey Town on a Homemade Battery Powered Horse

Battery Powered Horse

Stephen Bacque, a Cranford, New Jersey resident by way of Houston, Texas, rides around town on a battery powered horse of his own original design. Formerly homeless, Bacque is a rodeo announcer, author and motivational speaker who encourages those around him to challenge themselves no matter their life circumstances. Bacque sat down with NJ.com to talk about his wonderful invention and to spread his affirming message.

Steve Bacque built a battery-powered horse which he rides around Cranford. Bacque wants to spread the message that anything can be achieved by following your goals and dreams in life.

Battery Powered Cowboy



