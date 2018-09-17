Homecoming, A Psychological Thriller Series From Sam Esmail Based Upon a Podcast of the Same Name

With the last season of Mr. Robot coming fast upon us, fans of director Sam Esmail like myself will be happy to know that he’s not going away. His next series, Homecoming, is a psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts as a former military caseworker who loses track of her own life. The series is based upon a podcast of the same name by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg of Gimlet Media.

Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) is a caseworker at Homecoming, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, living with her mother and working as a waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor questions why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi quickly realizes that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.