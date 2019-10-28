Woman Turns Her Home Entrance Into Cookie Monster

Lisa Boll greeted the Halloween season with a incredible big blue Cookie Monster entrance to her home. Boll, who owns Outback Designs and Deck Restorations in York, Pennsylvania, used vines to cover her porch, sprayed them blue and added the requisite styrofoam goggly eyes and chocolate chip cookie to complete the effect.

Boll told ABC27 News that she’s a fan of Sesame Street and wanted to celebrate its 50th anniversary with something special. She admitted that she was surprised but pleased by all the attention.

It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it…It’s fun for Halloween and it’s not a horror thing, so it appeals to kids under the age of 3. It’s not scary.

via Geekologie