Illustrator Cleverly Reimagines the ‘Great Wave Off Kanagawa’ by Hokusai With Cats Wearing Glasses

Illustrator Roberto Maki, a “Japanese-Brazilian living in Brooklyn”, has quite cleverly reimagined the famous woodblock print “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” by ukiyo-e artist Hokusai with bespectacled cats forming the white foam of the break.

The great wave of cats

I’m a Japanese-Brazilian living in Brooklyn now. I usually draw cats. ? pic.twitter.com/P4GRBPIwxt — Roberto Maki (@Nekomakicomics) July 25, 2019

While prints are not yet available for purchase, Maki is definitely thinking about it.

Hi. I’m thinking about doing a small run, I can msg you when I figure out how and when. — Roberto Maki (@Nekomakicomics) July 25, 2019

Maki also explained why the cats wear glasses in this and his other illustrations.

Short answer: I wear glasses — Roberto Maki (@Nekomakicomics) July 26, 2019

via Gary Chou