Illustrator Cleverly Reimagines the ‘Great Wave Off Kanagawa’ by Hokusai With Cats Wearing Glasses

Illustrator Roberto Maki, a “Japanese-Brazilian living in Brooklyn”, has quite cleverly reimagined the famous woodblock print “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” by ukiyo-e artist Hokusai with bespectacled cats forming the white foam of the break.

The great wave of cats

While prints are not yet available for purchase, Maki is definitely thinking about it.

Maki also explained why the cats wear glasses in this and his other illustrations.

