Illustrator Cleverly Reimagines the ‘Great Wave Off Kanagawa’ by Hokusai With Cats Wearing Glasses

Illustrator Roberto Maki, a “Japanese-Brazilian living in Brooklyn”, has quite cleverly reimagined the famous woodblock print “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” by ukiyo-e artist Hokusai with bespectacled cats forming the white foam of the break.
The great wave of cats
I'm a Japanese-Brazilian living in Brooklyn now. I usually draw cats.
While prints are not yet available for purchase, Maki is definitely thinking about it.
Hi. I'm thinking about doing a small run, I can msg you when I figure out how and when.
Maki also explained why the cats wear glasses in this and his other illustrations.
Short answer: I wear glasses
