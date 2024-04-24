‘The Hobbit’ Read in the Same Style As a BBC Radio 4 Shipping Forecast

The British host of the AbeBooks channel amusingly read The Hobbit in the very same detailed manner and choppy cadence as the BBC Radio 4 Shipping Forecast. Like the forecast, the recitation of J.R.R. Tolkien‘s fantastic tale gave much detail but betrayed no emotion whatsoever.

Like so many bookloving Brits, I grew up listening to the BBC Radio 4 Shipping Forecast. …Not so long ago, I was reading The Hobbit to one of my daughters when the shipping forecast popped into my head as I stared at Tolkien’s illustration of Thorin’s map.

Five Hours of the Shipping Forecast For Those Unfamiliar

via b3ta