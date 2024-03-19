The History of Waffles

Max Miller of Tasting History prepared a waffle recipe from 1714 that was topped with sherry rather than the usual maple syrup. Like previous videos, as the batter was cooking, Miller talked about how the humble waffle originated with the Communion wafer and evolved into the frozen treats of today.

I grew up loving a stack of waffles slathered with butter and smothered in rich maple syrup, but in the early 18th century they didn’t use syrup but rather they drench their waffles with melted butter and wine.