The History of Waffles

Max Miller of Tasting History prepared a waffle recipe from 1714 that was topped with sherry rather than the usual maple syrup. Like previous videos, as the batter was cooking, Miller talked about how the humble waffle originated with the Communion wafer and evolved into the frozen treats of today.

I grew up loving a stack of waffles slathered with butter and smothered in rich maple syrup, but in the early 18th century they didn’t use syrup but rather they drench their waffles with melted butter and wine.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

