The History Behind the Previously Insignificant Role of Vice President of the United States

In his distinctively plainspoken manner, Lance Geiger of The History Guy explained the long history behind the role of Vice President of the United States. He also gave specific examples of issues that arose in the early days of the nation before the ratification of the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution in 1967. Until that point, the role was considered insignificant, at best.

The history, prior to the 1967 ratification of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, of what John Adams, the first man to hold the office, described as “the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived” deserves to be remembered.