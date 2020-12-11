The History of the Planet Mandalore Explained

With the soaring popularity of The Mandalorian growing greater each season, Looper decided to take a look at the history of the planet Mandalore. They look at when the planet first came into being, where it existed in the scope of the Star Wars franchise, the type of beings who lived there, how its citizens fared under Empirical rule, and what happened that eventually brought Din Djarin where he is today.

The saga of the planet Mandalore is spread across ’90s comic book series Tales of the Jedi, the animated series The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and the live-action series The Mandalorian. Here is the history of Mandalore explained.