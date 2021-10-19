Why Orchestras Are Arranged They Way They Are

Inspired by Bill Wurtz, British composer David Bruce offers a rather humorous but fascinating history of the orchestra, more or less. In doing so, Bruce explains the origins of the instruments, the notable points in time during which orchestras were forming, and why the same seating arrangement from years ago has been kept the same for so long.

Why is orchestra the way it is? Why are some instruments in and some instruments out? Where are the electric guitars, synthesisers, saxophones, accordions? Why are there so many violins; and who pays for it all? And why has the line up not changed for 100 years

