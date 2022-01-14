Musician Performs a Musical History of Metal Through the Decades Up to Present Day

Multi-instrumentalist Andrea Boccarusso quite impressively created the “History of Metal”, a musical performance of different metal styles through the decades, from its origins through to the present day.

As Boccarusso goes through each decade, he explains the style and the bands known for embodying the style. Included in his instrumental history is, of course, heavy metal, punk rock, hair metal, death metal, thrash metal, industrial metal, groove metal, and djent – just to name a few.

A long journey from the 50s to our days in one long video.