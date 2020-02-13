An Animated History of the Beloved Brooklyn Bridge

In a spanning Ted-Ed (previously) lesson written by Alex Gendler (previously) and animated by Jeremiah Dickey, narrator Addison Anderson shares the history of the beloved Brooklyn Bridge.

He tells of the initially outrageous idea put forth by engineer John Roebling, the ingenious design that kept the bridge safe from the fate of other suspension bridges, the dangerous work conditions the bridge imposed, the dedication of Roebling’s relatives to keep the project going and the incredible fail-safe that protected the bridge from a less than honorable vendor.