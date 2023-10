A Rousing Acoustic Cover of Deep Purple’s ‘Highway Star’ on Four Guitars

The incredibly talented guitarists of 40 Fingers played a rousing acoustic cover of the classic Deep Purple anthem “Highway Star” while perched in front of their VW Bus and their motor bikes in an open green field. The scene was part of their official music video for the song.

Original music by Deep Purple, arranged by Andrea Vittori and played by 40 Fingers (Matteo Brenci – Emanuele Grafitti – Enrico Maria Milanesi – Andrea Vittori).

Here’s the original Deep Purple version of the song.