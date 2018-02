Frank Kowalski and his team at Safehaven Marine built the Thunder Child , an incredible high-speed boat that was built to pierce through waves and unable to be capsized . The 10-man craft, which was designed for the Navy, law enforcement, and offshore patrol applications, has a watertight cabin and a super low center of gravity to help it pop right back up after capsizing to continue its mission.

