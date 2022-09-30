High School Band Performs Elaborate Trombone ‘Headchopper’ Routine While Blindfolded

The trombonists of the Liberty High School Marching Band in Frisco, Texas, performed the highly choreographed “Headchoppers” routine while blindfolded. This is particularly skillful as the routine requires the musicians to stand close to one another and swing their long instruments in various assigned directions in rhythm with the drums keeping beat from behind.

Frisco Liberty High School Trombone Blindfolded Headchoppers (Suicide Squad) for the Pep Rally

Here’s a more recent performance of the same dance.

via Miss Cellania