Performer Marawa the Amazing effortlessly sailed across a roller skating rink in a beautiful pair of sparkly blue, open-toed high-heeled roller skates, completing a gracefully choreographed routine. Marawa stated that she has four pairs of high-heeled roller skates at home.

Marwaa also the holds multiple Guinness World Records, including the “longest duration on high-heeled roller skates while spinning three hula hoops” and for the “fastest 100 meters in high heeled skates”.

via Nag on the Lake