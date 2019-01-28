A Tour of Low Cost Hidden Treasures in Times Square

New York City vlogger Jon Barr invited fellow YouTubers Red Romina, Mason Summers, Jacob Carlson and Tal (The Travelling Clatt) to join him on a tour of the hidden (and inexpensive) treasures of Times Square. Using a map from Atlas Obscura, the group located ceramic murals by Tony Buonagurio on the walls in near the N,Q,R,W at the 42nd St Subway Station, enjoyed some excellent Cuban food at The Margon, tried to open the door leading to the now-defunct Knickerbocker Hotel on the S train platform, listened an often overlooked sound installation by Max Neuhaus located in the heart of Times Square and admired the regal architecture of days passed AMC Empire Theater on 42nd Street.

