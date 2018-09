The rather prolific and talented video editor Robert Jones has reimagined incredibly creepy scenes from the horror film Heredity as the title sequence for a 1990s sitcom pilot, replete with an appropriately jingly theme song.

Picture a sitcom show like ‘Frasier’ or ‘Mad About You’, but a sitcom show possessed by the 5th King of Hell. **This video contains visual spoilers to my favorite movie of the year (so far) Hereditary (2018).