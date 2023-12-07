Human Cleverly Sends Her Herding Dog to Retrieve Cat From the Patio

Body painting artist Sara Poskonka very cleverly put the herding instincts of her Australian shepherd Brody to use whenever she wants her cat Charlie to come back into the house from the patio. Most of the time, Brody is able to get Charlie moving towards the interior, but sometimes Charlie has no interest in it whatsoever.

Sometimes it doesn’t work and Charlie gets more time in the sun

Sara stated this came to Brody naturally and she never taught him to retrieve Charlie.

Brody is a very, very clever dog.

via Boing Boing