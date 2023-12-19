Herb Alpert Is Flanked by Giant Dancing Muppet Bossmen While Playing ‘Spanish Flea’ in 1974

The Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass Variety Show in 1974 featured some very special guests, courtesy of the Jim Henson Company as a precursor to The Muppet Show. Muppets Brewster the Guru and Rufus the Dog requested that Alpert and the band play “Spanish Flea”. As he was playing, Alpert found himself flanked by giant muppets known as Bossmen.

Muppet wise-man Brewster (performed by Dave Goelz) and Rufus the Dog (performed by Frank Oz) begin with Rufus trying to interpret a song request he has for Herb Alpert. They then move on to perform Spanish Flea with Muppet bossmen dancing in the background.

The show also featured the very first television appearance of Miss Piggy.

Here’s more from the show.