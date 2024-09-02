Henry Winkler Dramatically Shares the Story Behind Becoming Arthur ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli

During a performance of his one man show Henry Winkler: The Fonz and Beyond at the Barbican Centre in London, the legendary actor dramatically shared the story of moving from New York City to Los Angeles and subsequently securing the iconic role of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on Happy Days and making the role his own.

After securing the part of ‘The Fonz’, Henry also reveals how his frustration with the script on-set led to one of the character’s most iconic moments, and shares inspirational advice for anyone doubting their own instinct.