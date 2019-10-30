‘Helpsters’, An Apple TV+ ‘Sesame Street’ Spinoff Series With Fuzzy Monsters Who Teach Kids to Code

Helpsters is a new, original Apple TV+ streaming series that features very colorful cast of monsters of all shapes and sizes who want to teach young kids how to code. Each Helpster has their own personality and method for tackling the work ahead in a fun and constructive way.

Meet Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it’s planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan.

The show is a partnership between Apple and the Sesame Workshop. The show was announced by Big Bird and Helpster Cody during the Apple “It’s Showtime” event in March 2019.

The show premieres on November 1, 2019.