Compassionate Couple Helps Sea Turtle Buried In the Sand on a Beach Return to the Sea

A truly compassionate couple patiently dug a trapped sea turtle out of the sand after a hurricane touched down on a beach in Veracruz, Mexico. The giant terrapin, who was buried face first into the earth, was expertly put back on the path back to the sea. The turtle was exhausted so the journey took a bit of time, so the humans kept an eye on her until she reached the water.

These incredibly selfless people spend their time helping sea turtles return to the water.