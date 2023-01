‘Breaking Bad’ Characters Compete in a Second Round of Gordon Ramsey’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Alternative Cuts Studios, who previously mashed together Breaking Bad with Hell’s Kitchen, returned for a second episode that proved almost as potentially lethal as the first, mainly due to the notoriously short tempers of the Salamanca family.

Breaking Kitchen – Episode 2

Tuco and Lalo Salamanca compete in this episode, as do Walter White, Gustavo Fring, and Jesse Pinkman. Walter’s wife, Skyler, also appears for a name-dropping moment.

Here’s the first episode.