‘Breaking Bad’ Characters Are Seamlessly Integrated Into an Explosive Episode of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Alternative Cuts Studios seamlessly integrated several key characters and scenes from the Breaking Bad universe into a highly explosive episode of the Gordon Ramsay competitive cooking series Hell’s Kitchen.

For those who don’t know, Breaking Bad is a show about cooking Who will win, what is Walter cooking? Will Flynn enjoy it. So many questions.

Those competing are Walter White, Gustavo Fring, Tuco Salamanca, and the very charming Lalo Salamanca from Better Call Saul. Walter’s son Finn also appears as one of the diners seated at the VIP table.

The voiceover for this brilliant mashup was done by vo4hire.

via The Awesomer