A Fiery New Trailer for the 2019 Reboot of ‘Hellboy’

In the fiery new trailer for the 2019 reboot of Hellboy, the superhero role previously played by the great Ron Perlman has been passed on to David Harbour of Stranger Things, who plays the half-demon with a wickedly dry sense of humor and a unique ability to smash things. But with his great power comes a real existential concern of who he is, what exactly his mission entails and which factions are using him for what, starting his highly overbearing father (Ian McShane). Meanwhile Sorceress Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich) is planning on wiping out the whole of humanity with no one to stop her except Anung Un Rama and his trusted team. Hellboy is scheduled for release in April 2019.

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.