Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fiery New Trailer for the 2019 Reboot of ‘Hellboy’

by at on

In the fiery new trailer for the 2019 reboot of Hellboy, the superhero role previously played by the great Ron Perlman has been passed on to David Harbour of Stranger Things, who plays the half-demon with a wickedly dry sense of humor and a unique ability to smash things. But with his great power comes a real existential concern of who he is, what exactly his mission entails and which factions are using him for what, starting his highly overbearing father (Ian McShane). Meanwhile Sorceress Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich) is planning on wiping out the whole of humanity with no one to stop her except Anung Un Rama and his trusted team. Hellboy is scheduled for release in April 2019.

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP