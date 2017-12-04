An Adorable Little Hedgehog Shows Off His New Blue Knit Socks While Getting His Tummy Rubbed

An absolutely adorable hedgehog named Mr. Pokee showed off his new blue knitted socks while getting a yummy belly rub. Mr. Pokee lives in Wiesbaden, Germany with his human Talitha and has accompanied her on many a holiday.
Traveling with Pokee started when I decided to go abroad for a semester. At that point Pokee was already super tame and used to me but generally shy towards others. Leaving him with my family or a friend for 5 months was never an option for me. Which is why I needed to take him with me, yet I had to figure out a way to provide similar housing without having to bring all his heavy equipment.