Heavy Metal Hamsters

Heavy Metal Hamsters is an AI generated band of pint sized rodents that play original hardcore songs and classic covers. The band consists of Shredder McCheese (guitar), Thunder Paws (drums), Chomper McRock (bass, and Squeak Metal (vocals). While they want to be badass, they can’t help but be cute.

With face-melting riffs, thunderous drums, and lyrics that’ll make your whiskers curl, HMH is here to conquer the metal scene, one tiny paw at a time. …From headbanging beats to heart-melting squeaks, HMH delivers a unique blend of adorable and hardcore.

They also take requests.

You dream it, we squeak it! We take song requests for hamster-fied covers of your favorite tracks or originals.

Original Songs