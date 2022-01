Guitarist Adds Heavy Metal Score to a Compilation of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Tirades

Guitarist Andre Antunes was watching the Gordon Ramsay cooking show Hell’s Kitchen while preparing his own dinner. After hearing the emphatic chef let loose on several contestants, Antunes got the idea to add one of his signature heavy metal soundtracks to a compilation of Ramsay’s distinctive maligning tirades.

If Gordan Ramsay were a Heavy Metal singer.