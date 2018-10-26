Hawkeye, A Brilliant App That Allows Users to Browse the Internet on an iOS Device Using Only Their Eyes

San Francisco company Hawkeye Labs has created a brilliant app that allows users to fully control their Face ID enabled iOS device with their eyes, allowing those with neurological and motor impairments to fully access the web. This means selecting, scrolling and searching online – all completely hands free.

Hawkeye Access lets you use eye and face movements to control your device hands-free. For people with motor impairments, this makes controlling an iOS device much easier. …Browse any website using eye control. You can dictate searches or open popular websites right from the home page. From social networking to shopping—this opens up a world of possibilities.