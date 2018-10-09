Laughing Squid

Why the World Needs Hufflepuffs More Than Ever

Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of ScreenPrism take a look at the Hogwarts House of Hufflepuff. Specifically they look at the fixed moral code of those among the Harry Potter society. The Hufflepuff are known to be down to earth, honest, loyal, earnest, honorable and egalitarian, traits that we all look for in friends. While most people prefer to consider themselves more Gryffindor, Ravenclaw and even Slytherin, it’s the Hufflepuffs of the world who are needed now, more than ever before.

Hufflepuff is essentially insignificant and boring it’s got the silliest sounding name and the least badass mascot and people write off Hufflepuff as the place where you sort those leftover students you don’t have something special about them….the mascot might seem like a tame choice compared to the other three houses animals of prey, but in real life badgers are actually fierce carnivores. People just don’t tend to know that Badgers are so fearsome. Likewise Hufflepuffs are often underestimated and perceived as milder than they are…Fundamental to the Hufflepuff philosophy is the democratic belief that all people should be treated equally. …to sum up it’s about time we started giving this house the respect it deserves.



