Con Man ‘Harry the Hat’ Fools Cliff Clavin Twice With the Same Hat Trick in a Classic Clip From ‘Cheers’

Harry Anderson, the beloved comedian, actor and magician sadly passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018 at his home in Asheville, North Carolina at the age of 65. One of Anderson’s most recognizable characters was that of Harry “The Hat” Gittes, a sharply dressed con man who always seemed to get the best of the crew at Cheers. In one such instance, Harry was able to fool know-it-all Cliff Clavin twice with a single trick. Anderson’s performance as Harry the Hat eventually led to his lead role as Harold T. Stone in the long-running series Night Court.

In another scene, Harry somehow switches out a gag gift for the real thing.

In the opening scene the fifth episode of the first season, a confused Coach gets shortchanged by Harry.