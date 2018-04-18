Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Con Man ‘Harry the Hat’ Fools Cliff Clavin Twice With the Same Hat Trick in a Classic Clip From ‘Cheers’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Harry Anderson, the beloved comedian, actor and magician sadly passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018 at his home in Asheville, North Carolina at the age of 65. One of Anderson’s most recognizable characters was that of Harry “The Hat” Gittes, a sharply dressed con man who always seemed to get the best of the crew at Cheers. In one such instance, Harry was able to fool know-it-all Cliff Clavin twice with a single trick. Anderson’s performance as Harry the Hat eventually led to his lead role as Harold T. Stone in the long-running series Night Court.

In another scene, Harry somehow switches out a gag gift for the real thing.

In the opening scene the fifth episode of the first season, a confused Coach gets shortchanged by Harry.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP