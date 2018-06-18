The Incredible Harmonic Complexity Found Within Each Part of the Iconic Eagles Song ‘Hotel California’

Doodling music theorist and musician 12tone, who alnalyzed the “internet’s favorite song”, did the very same for the iconic Eagles song “Hotel California”. The narrator specifically noted the song’s complexity, its unusual chord progression, the key changes, the changing use of dominant and subdominant chords, the harmonic motifs and a concept called “deceptive resolution”

The verse ends with F-sharp 7 which we said is supposed to go to B minor but the chorus starts with G major instead. This is what’s called the deceptive resolution and it works because G major is almost identical to B

minor, there’s only one note difference. So even though it’s not where we expect to go it’s still a pretty solid resolution.

He also noted that many of the chords in the intro were decorative; that when he broke down to the bare minimum, he located the Andalusian cadence – a walkdown of the i–VII–VI–V notes within the minor scale.