A Fascinating Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Upcoming R-Rated DC Universe Animated Series ‘Harley Quinn’

IGN went backstage to get a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the R-rated animated series Harley Quinn ahead of its October 2019 premiere on the streaming service DC Universe. The show, which is based upon the classic DC villain formerly known as Harleen Quinzel, focuses on the character’s life adventurous life in Gotham City after her breakup of her longtime relationship with The Joker.

The series features the voices of a number of well-known actors. Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) voices Harley Quinn, Alan Tudyk (Firefly, 28 Days) plays The Joker, Lake Bell (Bless This Mess) plays Poison Ivy, Diedrich Bader (Veep) plays Batman and the great Jim Rash (Community) plays the Riddler.