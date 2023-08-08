The Nostalgic History of McDonald’s Happy Meal

Tom Blank of Weird History explains how McDonald’s captured children’s attention by introducing their iconic Happy Meal. The idea for kid-sized meals came from Yolanda Fernández de Cofiño, a franchise owner in Guatemala. The idea for including toys with the meal came from McDonald’s corporate offices.

