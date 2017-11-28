A Brilliant Animation About the Singular Quest for Happiness While Trying to Survive the Rat Race

The absolutely brilliant animation “ Happiness ” by the incredibly talented illustrator Steve Cutts tells the story of a singular quest for personal happiness while trying to survive and perhaps even stand out amongst one’s peers. Rather than this tale being told with people, Cutts drew his primary characters as anthropomorphized rats, perhaps to emphasize that consumerism can’t buy happiness and when it really comes down to it, we’re all just running a race that eventually leads into a cage.

