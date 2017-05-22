Hank Azaria Hilariously Performs His Simpsons Character Voices in Less Than One Minute

Watch @HankAzaria cycle through the voices of his Simpsons characters in less than one minute. pic.twitter.com/U5TCvxd2Z1
While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the incredibly talented Hank Azaria graciously performed many of the voices he does on The Simpsons when Meyers asked. Using the phrase, “it’s great to be here”, Azaria cycled through the voices of Moe Szyslak, Doctor Nick, Comic Book Guy, Professor Frink, Duffman, Snake, Cletus and Chief Wiggum in less than a minute.
If you’ve already checked out for the week, you’re in good company. #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/S6JzcurACf
