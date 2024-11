How to Hang a Picture With a Wire Using a Fork

Joe of Today’s Homeowner shared a helpful tip about hanging pictures that have a hanging wire in the back. He then demonstrated how he slides a fork over the nail to push the picture out from the wall and then removes it after the picture has been hung.

Here’s the easy way to hang pictures — just grab a fork, a hammer, and a nail! ( Joe explains)

Other People Have Suggested the Same Method