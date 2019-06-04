Laughing Squid

A Beautiful Handcrafted Stained Glass Guitar Lamp

In 2017, stainedglassyorkshir created an absolutely beautiful lamp made out of an acoustic guitar body with a stained glass front. While there’s very little information provided about how this piece was made, the person who made it stated that it wasn’t too difficult to remove the soundhole faceplate.

Well, I read a little online. A few people were able to prise (sic) it off in one piece. I think guitars vary. I ended up cutting it out with a jigsaw. It’s really thin so nice and easy just have to go steady! :)

via Neatorama





