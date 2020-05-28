Gorgeous Hand Painted Paper Butterflies and Beetles That Appear As If They Are About to Fly Away

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Kerilynn Wilson of The Wandering Beetle creates absolutely gorgeous, hand-painted paper butterflies and beetles. These insects are so incredibly realistic that each conveys a sense of a delicate sense of movement, appearing to have just landed or about to fly away.

Wilson, who is an illustrator and author by trade, enjoys this creative side project.

As it turns out making Painted paper bugs combines 3 of my most favorite things: Paper craftiness, drawing/painting, and beetles, butterflies, and all things insect. I find it incredibly relaxing in my time off from my illustration work to design them.

Several of these pieces and others can be purchased through the Wandering Beetle Etsy store.