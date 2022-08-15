A Hand-Cranked Music Box That Plays Songs by Popping Bubble Wrap

Simone Giertz, the creative self-described “inventor and breaker of things”, built a hand-cranked music box that plays songs by popping bubble wrap.

I want to make a music instrument that pops bubble wrap and i’m naming the genre either bubble pop or bubble wrap i’m still undecided. …So here’s the idea, imagine a music box but it’s a lot bigger and you feed a sheet of bubble wrap through it and it can have it play a song.

The music isn’t very melodic, rather it adds nice percussive pops at different tones within a song.