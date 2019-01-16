Two Hamsters Run a Very Clever Maze Created by Their Human With Five Different Levels To Conquer

In November 2018, the human behind the YouTube channel The Secret Life of My Hamster built a very clever maze with five different levels to conquer. In the first round, the big blonde hamster ran the course from start (top) to finish (bottom). Next up was a smaller gray hamster, who ran it backwards from finish (bottom) to start (top). They both finished the maze with respectable times and were rewarded with yummy treats for their cooperation and participation.

About a month later, the same human built “KING-OF-THE-HILL”, a half-vertical maze that tested the upper body strength of each hamster more than once.