Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Two Hamsters Run a Very Clever Maze Created by Their Human With Five Different Levels To Conquer

by at on

In November 2018, the human behind the YouTube channel The Secret Life of My Hamster built a very clever maze with five different levels to conquer. In the first round, the big blonde hamster ran the course from start (top) to finish (bottom). Next up was a smaller gray hamster, who ran it backwards from finish (bottom) to start (top). They both finished the maze with respectable times and were rewarded with yummy treats for their cooperation and participation.

In this video the hamsters go through the maze. Who will make it better?

About a month later, the same human built “KING-OF-THE-HILL”, a half-vertical maze that tested the upper body strength of each hamster more than once.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP