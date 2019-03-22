How an Iconic Photo of a Picturesque Austrian Town Encouraged a Travel Vlogger to Want to See More

Travel vlogger Johnny Harris waxed poetically about an iconic, ubiquitous image of Hallstatt, a village that sits below the Austrian Alps. Harris commented that he’s gazed upon this image many times throughout his life, his frustrating search to see more of that little town in photos and his realization that he had to see it for himself.

After their beautiful trip to Iceland, Harris and his fellow travel vlogging wife Iz Harris went to visit this picturesque, former salt-mining Austrian town. But after taking the same photo, he found that he wanted to explore the lesser known parts of the area away from others.

What if you did things differently if you decided to break away from the tour buses and go in any direction from this town you’ll certainly find a quiet road near a mountain that no one’s ever heard of and then you’ll walk through a quiet forest that no one’s ever talked about on the Internet. …You’ll stay in a cabin far away from any top destinations list and it’ll be quiet. …There’s always a quiet road somewhere that needs exploring why not break away and go explore it?

Iz also wrote about their amazing 72-hours in the Austrian Alps in her video journal