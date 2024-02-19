Brigita Krašovec, an incredibly talented Slovenian rhythmic gymnast, dances expressively to songs, using her incredible flexibility from her training to incorporate gymnastic moves within her dance. Krašovec’s combination of artistry and movement is seemingly impossible and beyond breathtaking.
Rhythmic Gymnast Combines Art and Movement Into Expressive Dancing to Songs
Lori Dorn
