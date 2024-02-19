Rhythmic Gymnast Combines Art and Movement Into Expressive Dancing to Songs

@brigitakrasovec

choreography: @Klara Senica song: Can't Catch Me Now by @Olivia Rodrigo

Can't Catch Me Now – from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – Olivia Rodrigo

Brigita Krašovec, an incredibly talented Slovenian rhythmic gymnast, dances expressively to songs, using her incredible flexibility from her training to incorporate gymnastic moves within her dance. Krašovec’s combination of artistry and movement is seemingly impossible and beyond breathtaking.

@brigitakrasovec

@Dove Cameron – Lethal Woman

Lethal Woman – Dove Cameron
@brigitakrasovec

@Tom Odell – The End

THE END demo – Tom Odell
