GWAR Performs a Poignant Cover of ‘I’m Just Ken’ From the ‘Barbie’ Movie

In the first A.V. Undercover session in seven years, GWAR, the uniquely outfitted thrash metal band, stopped by Second Take Sound in Midtown Manhattan to perform a rather poignant rendition of “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie.

GWAR cover “I’m Just Ken” (from ‘Barbie The Album’) by Ryan Gosling

Lead singer Berserker Blóthar said that he was inspired to interpret the song due to his fondness for Ryan Gosling.

You know I’d love to say that it’s our long love affair with musical theater but unfortunately it’s my prurient interests in Ryan Gosling. I’ve had my eye on him since the Mickey Mouse Club. I can’t can’t get close to Ryan, but I feel close to him anyway.

The Original Version of the Song From the Film