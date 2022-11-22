Mountain Climber Free Solos Near-Horizontal Overhang

Agile mountain climber Gus Ryan seemingly effortlessly free-soloed the face of Zombie Roof, a near-horizontal cliff overhang inside of Smoke Bluff Wall in Squamish, British Columbia. Ryan was so relaxed that he even had time to take a selfie.

World’s first 5.12d selfie-point on Zombie Roof

This climb was graded at 5.13a/12d, meaning that it is difficult to scale.

The legendary roof crack in the Smoke Bluffs. Start up an easy groove to get established on a good jug at the start of the roof. Then use hand-jams, fingerlocks, heel-toe cams and more crack trickery to climb through the roof with a cruxy sequence just before turning the lip. Better than it looks!