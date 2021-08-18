Manchester Musician Performs ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ in the Distinctively Moody Style of The Smiths

Manchester musician Nathan Shepherd of Good Future Music performed a brilliant mashup of the classic Guns N’ Roses song “Welcome to the Jungle” in the truly distinctive moody style of The Smiths, including a phenomenal take on the iconic intro to “How Soon Is Now?”. Shepherd arranged the song, played all the instruments, and performed all vocals as well.

‘welcome to the jungle’ except it’s the smiths…Whether it be just for today or for the rest of time, Good Future intends to deliver thought provoking synth pop mash ups with an underlining awkward arrogance.