Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with incredible Swedish jazz musician and multi-instrumentalist Gunhild Carling to perform a lively cover of the song “ Happy ” by Pharrell Williams . Carling not only sang the lyrics, but she also played 10 different instruments and did some impressive tap dancing during the cover. Here is the original song .

