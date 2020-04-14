Beautifully Crafted Electric Guitar Made Out of 1200 Flat Stacked Colored Pencils Is Being Auctioned for Charity

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Burl of Burl’s Art (previously), who built a Strat-style guitar out of 1,200 colored pencils that were laid vertically and a colored pencil bass in reggae colors, has followed up with another colored pencil guitar, this time with the pencils laying flat.

Per his usual style, Burl shared the entire process of the build where he had the chance to showcase his new 15 inch Delta planer, which saved him a great deal of time and effort.

I built yet another guitar out of 1200 colored pencils.

This guitar is different than anything else Burl has built. Normally his work is not for sale, but he decided put the guitar up for auction on eBay, with 100% of proceeds going to Feeding America.