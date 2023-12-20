A Unique Guitar/Bass Combo With a 360° Spinning Neck

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz, who enjoys experimenting with instruments, moved off his piano to build a bluetooth enabled guitar/bass combo with a neck that spins a full 360°. After some troubleshooting, the instrument was ready to shred solos and a bit of cheese.

Let me show you the disaster of trying to make this thing and then let’s play.

Krantz said that he didn’t know how to play bass, so he offered to bring the instrument to Italy for Davey504 to play.

I don’t know anything to play on the bass, so Davy504 if you’re watching this I will bring this to Italy so you can play it.